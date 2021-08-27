Harvinder Singh and Vivek Chikara will be participating in the men's Indi Recurve Archery event. The game is supposed to take place at 10.20 am IST. Eurosport India and DD Sports hold the official rights for broadcasting the match. Now, check out the live streaming details below.

Live Streaming:

Day 3 of the Tokyo #Paralympics 2020 promises to be an exciting one as the para-athletes seek to make an impression early on in their respective events. Catch all the action live, tomorrow at 5:30 AM and 3:30 PM, only on Eurosport.#Eurosport #IndiaKeSuperheroes #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/0EiA8BS0A5 — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) August 26, 2021

