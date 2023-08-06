Indian Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh puts up an excellent display against Malaysia helping his team get back to winning ways with a thumping 5-0 win. He scored his 3rd goal from a penalty corner being a well-reputed drag flicker and achieved a remarkable feat of 150 International goals for India. Harmanpreet has been a trusted mainstay of the team and this record will only add another feather to his cap.

Harmanpreet Singh Completes 150 International Goals

Harmanpreet Singh: A goal-scoring sensation! 🔥🏑 150 goals and counting, his lethal strikes continue to inspire and amaze! 🙌 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/vD0NJ4GjOZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2023

