Bangladesh will face Kazakhstan in the next match of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Bihar and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. Sony Network's official OTT platform, Sony LIV, will provide live streaming of the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 tournament in India. Fans can watch the Bangladesh vs Kazakhstan Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live streaming online on the Sony LIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. India National Hockey Team Defeats Kazakhstan 15-0 in Pool A Clash of Asia Cup 2025; Unbeaten Harmanpreet Singh and Co Enter Super 4's With Dominant Victory in Last Game of Group Stage.

Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Asia’s ultimate hockey showdown is HERE! 🌏 💥 Every match = speed, drama & unforgettable moments. This is the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. 📅 Mark your calendars – the battle begins SOON!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HumSeHaiHockey 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YuIg8RXNEV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)