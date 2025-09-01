India men's national hockey team continued their winning run in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 as they secured a mammoth 15-0 win over Kazakhstan in their last Pool A game. India were already coming with wins against China and Japan and already secured qualification to the Super 4's. Compared to that, Kazakhstan were not that strong. India proved it right as they showed ruthless accuracy in scoring goals and they put more than two dozen goals past Kazakhstan. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Rajinder Singh, Sanjay, Dilpreet Singh were on the list of scorers as well. It was a morale-boosting win for India before the next round starts. Asia Cup 2025: Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Coach Craig Fulton Highlight India’s Defence Concerns Despite 3–2 Win Over Japan.

