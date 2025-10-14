After a 3-2 win over Great Britain and a 4-2 victory over New Zealand, the India U21 men's hockey team will be eyeing their third consecutive victory when they face the Pakistan U21 men's hockey team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025. The IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 hockey match is scheduled to be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The match is scheduled to start at 6:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, October 14. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. However, the India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 hockey match live streaming viewing option is available for free in India on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel. Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Scores As India Men’s Hockey Team Beat New Zealand 4–2.

India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)