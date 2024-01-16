Indian Women’s Hockey Team is all set to face Italy in a do or die group stage match of the FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. The India vs Italy FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi will be on Sports18 Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 match between India and Italy on JioCinema. FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifier 2024: Spirited India Eye Italy Scalp To Keep Paris Olympics Qualification Hopes Alive.

India vs Italy, FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

🏑 *MATCH DAY ALERT* 🏑 A Win takes us through to the next round, it's time to complete this Italian Job! Watch team India in action tonight against Italy at #FIHOlympicQualifiers, Ranchi 2024. Watch them live only on @officialjiocinema and @sports18.official network. Match… pic.twitter.com/G5wisN9ql1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)