The horror campaign for India Women comes to an end as they end up suffering a second consecutive loss against China, this time by a margin of 2-3. With this result Harendra Singh's team has now been relegated to the FIH Nations League from the FIH Pro League. India have only ten points from 16 matches and they finish last in the points table. It is a big blow considering the preparation opportunities for Salima Tete and co. Sunilita Toppo gave India the opening goal but they couldn't hold on as Ying Zhang converted two penalty corners giving China the lead. Although Rutuja leveled terms for India, Xu Wenyu converted another goal to seal the game in favour of China. Indian Women's Hockey Team Relegated from FIH Pro League After Defeat Against China.

India Loses 2-3 to China

China takes the lead once again as Xu Wenyu converts a penalty corner. India 🇮🇳 2 – 3 🇨🇳 China#FIHProLeague #INDvsCHN #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 29, 2025

