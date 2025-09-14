India women's national hockey team suffered a heart-breaking 4-1 loss in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 final against China. A win in this game would have ensured them a direct spot in the Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 and also the deluding Asian title. India started well by taking a 1-0 lead in the first quarter through Navneet Kaur. But things changed soon as Ou Zixia levelled for China in the second quarter. The second half was completely dominated by China as Li Hong, Zou Meirong and Zhong Jiaqi scored to extend China's lead. India couldn't cover such a massive lead and had to finish as runner-up. India will now have to play the Hockey World Cup qualifiers to secure a World Cup spot. Navneet Kaur Completes 200 International Caps for Indian Women’s Hockey Team, Achieves Feat During India vs Japan Super 4s Match in Asia Cup 2025.

India Women's Hockey Team Loses 4-1 Against China in Women's Asia Cup 2025 Final

Not the result we wanted, but the fight, passion and determination were second to none. Proud of you, Team India. 🙌💙#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WomensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/H2Ll8Qli5P — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 14, 2025

