The India women's hockey team are locking horns with the China women's hockey team yet again, for their last match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 on Sunday, June 29. The much-awaited India vs China contest will be played at the Ernst Reuter Sportfeld in Berlin, Germany, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The last match ended 3-0 in favour of China. The official broadcast partner of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 is the Star Sports Network, and fans can watch the India vs China women's hockey match live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. Fans in India, especially those looking for an online viewing option, can also watch India vs China women's hockey live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. India Women's Hockey Team Suffers 0-3 Defeat Against China in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

India vs China Women's FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 Match Details

It’s the last clash of our FIH Pro League 2024-25 campaign for our Sherniyan! 🏑 Our Indian Women’s Hockey Team takes on China once again in the ultimate battle. Time to finish strong and give it our all. 💪🏻 Let’s make it count! 📺 Watch the match LIVE on JioCinema, Star… pic.twitter.com/KTkKrDRlpX — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 29, 2025

