The second season of the Women’s Hockey India League (WHIL) is scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 28, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda AstroTurf Stadium in Ranchi. Running until January 10, 2026, the tournament features four elite franchises competing in a double round-robin format. Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights to the Women's HIL 2025-26 matches in India. Fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the second edition on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 Hindi channels. Fans will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 matches, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. HIL YouTube channel will also provide online streaming. On Which Channel Hockey India League 2026 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch HIL Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

This is where the best come together. This is where heroes are made. BIG IS BACK. Live from 28th December on Sony Ten 1 | Sony Ten 3 Hindi | Doordarshan Waves | YouTube#HeroHockeyIndiaLeague #BigIsBack #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/d3UiWYyHED — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) December 26, 2025

