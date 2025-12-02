With the three-match series locked at 1-1, Bangladesh and Ireland will clash in the BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025, which will be a decider. The Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I will start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram. Unfortunately, viewers in India do not have any viewing options to watch BAN vs IRE live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India have an online viewing option as they can watch BAN vs IRE live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of either a match pass or a tour pass. BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I 2025: Shamim Hossain Included in Bangladesh's Squad for Third T20I Against Ireland

BAN vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)