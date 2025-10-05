Match 6 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see arch-rivals India women national cricket team and Pakistan women national cricket team clash against each other. The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 cricket match will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and commence at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on October 5. Fans in India can find live telecast viewing options of the India Women vs Pakistan Women live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. While live streaming viewing options of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online will be provided on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Reveals Plan in Motion To Break India’s Flawless Record.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup Live Streaming

𝘼𝙠𝙝𝙖 𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙚𝙠 𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙛, 𝙖𝙪𝙧 𝙄𝙉𝘿 𝙫 𝙋𝘼𝙆 𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙧𝙮 𝙚𝙠 𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙛 💥 Will the #WomenInBlue extend their unbeaten streak against Pakistan?🔥 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗔𝗟𝗥𝗬 in #CWC25 👉 #INDvPAK | SUN, 5th OCT, 2 PM on Star Sports network… pic.twitter.com/fAN84YZKaX — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2025

