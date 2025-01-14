After winning their first match, India will take on Brazil in their second Group A match of the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 14. The India vs Brazil Kho Kho match will be played at IGI Stadium in Delhi, and start at 8:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official partner of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports NetworkTV channels. The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will also be live telecasted on DD Sports but will be for Free Dish users only. Fans in India can switch to Disney+Hotstar to find live streaming viewing options of the IND vs BRA Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match on its app and website. Star Sports will also provide an online viewing option on YouTube. India Beat Nepal 42-37 in Thrilling Encounter to Start Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on a High.

India vs Brazil Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live

Get Ready for a thrilling day of Kho Kho Action! 🤩 Don’t miss today’s #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 Men’s fixtures! 🏆🔥 Catch the LIVE action of the #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, Doordarshan and Star Sports YouTube ! 📺#TheWorldGoesKho #Khommunity #KhoKho… pic.twitter.com/zIfT7AZaTf — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 14, 2025

