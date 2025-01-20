India men's Kho Kho team scripted history when the won the Kho Kho World Cup 2025, which was also the inaugural edition of the competition. By producing a dominant performance in the final, captain Pratik Waikar and co went all the way through, defeating Nepal by a margin of 54-36. After Team India achieved the feat, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him with a post where he said, 'Today’s a great day for Indian Kho Kho. Incredibly proud of Indian Men's Kho Kho team.' PM Narendra Modi Hails Indian Women's Team for Kho Kho World Cup Victory, Says 'May This Achievement Also Pave the Way for More Youngsters' (See Post).

PM Narendra Modi Lauds India Men's Team For Winning Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Today’s a great day for Indian Kho Kho. Incredibly proud of Indian Men's Kho Kho team for winning the Kho Kho World Cup title. Their grit and dedication is commendable. This win will contribute to further popularising Kho Kho among the youth. pic.twitter.com/OvzUV6SpX0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2025

