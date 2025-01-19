India men's Kho Kho team displayed another strong performance and clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup title after beating Nepal 54-36 in the final. With captain Pratik Waikar taking charge and leading from the front, India displayed a phenomenal run of performance throughout the tournament. It continued in the final too as the likes of Waikar, Mehul, Aniket Pote and Ramji Kashyap once again overwhelmed their opponents on way to another victory. The game started evenly but by turn 3, India started to break a lead and it ended up being the point of difference for the hosts who went all the way to lift the championship. India Women's Team Wins Kho Kho World Cup 2025; Chaithra R Stars as Priyanka Ingle and Co Beat Nepal 78-40 to Clinch Inaugural Title.

India Men's Team Wins Kho Kho World Cup 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)