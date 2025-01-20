India won the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in both men's and women's categories on Sunday, January 19. Pratik Waikar led the India men's Kho Kho team to their maiden Kho Kho World Cup title beating Nepal in the final. The same opponent was beaten by Priyanka Ingle and co as they created history by completing the double in both men's and women's categories. Former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a post congratulating the India men's and women's Kho Kho teams. He wrote 'A landmark day for Indian sports! Our Men’s and Women’s Kho Kho teams have etched their names in history by winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congratulations, champions!'. 'Historic Victory': PM Narendra Modi Hails Indian Men's, Women's Teams for Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Win.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds India Men's and Women's Teams For Winning Kho Kho World Cup 2025

A landmark day for Indian sports! 🏆🇮🇳 Our Men’s and Women’s Kho Kho teams have etched their names in history by winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congratulations, champions! pic.twitter.com/WRdOU2MLvG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)