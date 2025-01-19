India have scripted history as both the men's and women's teams have been crowned the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 champions on January 19. The Indian women's kho kho team led by Priyanka Ingle produced a dominant performance to defeat Nepal 78-40 to win the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 title. And that stellar show was followed by another as the men's team under the leadership of Pratik Waikar outclassed Nepal 54-36 to win the country another title. To top it off, Indian captains Pratik Waikar and Priyanka Ingle were also named the best players of the tournament. Indian Women Create History at Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with Commanding Victory over Rivals Nepal to Secure Coveted Trophy.

India Women's Team Wins Kho Kho World Cup 2025

THE ULTIMATE CLASH FOR THE TROPHY ⚔️🏆 After a fierce fight, India has earned the right to lift the first ever Kho Kho World Cup trophy and secure their place in history!! 👏🔥 Stay tuned for all things #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 🔗 https://t.co/fKFdZBbuS0 or download our app 👉… pic.twitter.com/sFAAZqFDUB — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 19, 2025

India Men's Team Wins Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Priyanka Ingle Named Best Player of the Tournament at Kho Kho World Cup 2025

Champion of champions 🏆 Celebrating the Best Player of the Tournament who ruled the field, inspired millions, and left an unforgettable mark on the game. 🤩🔥 Stay tuned for all things #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 🔗 https://t.co/fKFdZBc2Hy or download our app 👉… pic.twitter.com/8xx8VvhY7q — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 19, 2025

