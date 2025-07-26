Liverpool FC are set to face AC Milan in a high-voltage pre-season Club Friendly 2025 on July 26. The Liverpool vs AC Milan Club Friendly 2025 match will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium. The much-awaited Club Friendly 2025 match between both clubs will begin at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Liverpool vs AC Milan football match live telecast will not be available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Liverpool vs AC Milan pre-season club friendly 2025 on any TV channel in India. Fans, however, do have an online viewing option for the Liverpool vs AC Milan pre-season club friendly 2025. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs AC Milan live streaming online via the All Red Video website, but after purchasing a subscription. Premier League 2025–26 Schedule Announced: Liverpool To Start Title Defense Against Bournemouth While Manchester United Hosts Arsenal.

Liverpool vs AC Milan Club Friendly 2025 Free Live Streaming

Matchday in Hong Kong 👊 Watch the action from the Kai Tak Stadium LIVE on All Red Video 📺#WalkOn | #LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2025

