Day 3 in the ongoing Esports World Cup 2025 Chess Event, S8UL Sports' Nihal Sarin will be in action against Magnus Carlsen, who will be representing Team Liquid in a quarter-final clash on July 31, with the winner moving on to the semifinals. The Nihal Sarin vs Magnus Carlsen Esports World Cup 2025 Chess quarterfinal match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the live telecast viewing option of the match will not be available on TV channels, although fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the SonyLiv mobile app and website and the ChessBase India YouTube channel in Hindi. For English commentary, fans can check out Chess.com's YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans can also watch Arjun Erigaisi's quarterfinal match against Ian Nepomniachtchi in the aforementioned live streaming online viewing options. S8UL’s Nihal Sarin Crushes Anish Giri’s Key Following His 2–0 Win at Chess Event in Esports World Cup 2025 (Watch Video)

Nihal Sarin vs Magnus Carlsen EWC 2025 Live Streaming

