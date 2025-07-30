Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, who is representing S8UL esports and gaming content, secured a thumping victory in the ongoing Esports World Cup 2025. The Indian grandmaster knocked out Anish Giri from the tournament to qualify for the playoffs. The Dutch grandmaster was in an advantageous position, but a small error cost him the match. After the loss, a frustrated Giri banged his mouse on the desk. The video has gone viral on social media. EWC 2025: Over 2,000 Players To Compete in Esports World Cup in Riyadh.

Anish Giri Bangs his Mouse in Frustration

Anish bangs his mouse as S8UL star Nihal Sarin defeats Anish Giri 2-0! Nihal now moves to the lower bracket Decider Match against MVL - whoever wins moves to the Quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/1ieGhUpGIZ — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)