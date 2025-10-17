Chess legend and world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has reacted to the new 'Total Chess World Championship Tour' amid stinging criticism of the proposed new world championship from some of the top chess players, like Hikaru Nakamura and Susan Polgar. The Norwegian star stated that a multi-format championship would help develop chess. Carlsen added that it will also give a complete view of the players' strengths. “This seems like a well-thought-out step to develop chess further. Bringing multiple formats together under a single title will provide a more complete view of the players’ strengths, while the time controls suit today’s players and audience. I’m looking forward to the pilot in 2026 and to seeing how the first season in 2027 unfolds. It’s impressive that Norway Chess has achieved this,” Carslen said. D Gukesh Defeats Magnus Carlsen For First Time in A Classical Game, Achieves Feat During Norway Chess 2025.

Magnus Carlsen on the Total Chess World Championship Tour

