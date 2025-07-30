India's Grandmaster and S8UL Esports athlete Nihal Sarin has reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing Esports World Cup 2025 at the chess event on July 30. The S8UL star defeated Dutch’s Anish Giri (2-0) and Vachier-Lagrave today to qualify for the playoffs. Nihal Sarin has joined Arjun Erigaisi in the knockout rounds. After his 2-0 win over Giri, the S8UL star Nihal crushed the Dutch GM's key. For those unversed, a unique metallic 'key' is given to a player symbolising entry into the main event. These triangular tokens will either be placed into the final trophy by the winner or symbolically destroyed by their opponent. S8UL’s Nihal Sarin Knocks Out Anish Giri in Chess Event of Esports World Cup 2025, Dutch GM Bangs His Mouse in Frustration After Missing Out on Playoffs Opportunity (Watch Video).

Nihal Sarin Crushes Anish Giri’s Key

From LCQ to playoffs for @NihalSarin 🚀 Nihal Sarin CRUSHES Anish Giri's key following his 2-0 win pic.twitter.com/vxB3K1B1qz — EWC Extra (@EWC_Extra) July 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)