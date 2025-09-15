Touted as one of the biggest matches of the Asia Cup 2025, the India national cricket team took on the Pakistan national cricket team on September 14, Sunday, which ended in Suryakumar Yadav and Co prevailing by seven-wickets over their arch rivals in the IND vs PAK T20I match. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored for Pakistan, amassing 40 off 44 as Kuldeep Yadav rattled the opposition batters, claiming a three-fer. A cameo from Shaheen Afridi helped Pakistan put 127 runs on the board, as Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel also picked two wickets each. In reply, Abhishek Sharma provided India a perfect start, scoring 13 off 31 as Saim Ayub, with his part-time spinner, troubled Indian batters. Captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a match-winning 47 off 37, while Tilak Varma also contributed with a solid 31, ensuring India won, chasing down their target with seven wickets to spare. 'We Gave Them A Proper Reply' Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Indian Players Avoid Handshakes With Pakistan Cricketers Following IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Video Highlights

