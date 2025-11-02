Daniel Jarvis, popularly known as 'Jarvo 69', was arrested after he breached security and stood with the Australian rugby team during their national anthem before taking on England in an Ashes match. This happened on November 1 at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium. The infamous pitch invader was seen sporting an Australian trademark green and gold national rugby team jersey with 'Jarvo 69' written behind and stood beside Cameron Munster. The Merseyside Police issued a statement on Daniel Jarvis' arrest, which read, "We can confirm that officers have detained a man following an incident at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, this afternoon, Saturday 1 November. The 37-year-old man from Gravesend, Kent, was detained at around 2:30 pm after entering the pitch before the start of the England v Australia rugby league match." Jarvo earlier had breached an India vs England Test match and an England football match as well. Jarvo Returns! Famous Pitch Invader Wearing England Football Team Jersey Enters Aviva Stadium in Dublin During IRL vs ENG UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Daniel Jarvis 'Jarvo 69' Arrested After Standing Alongside Australian Rugby Players for National Anthem

A pitch invader, Daniel Jarvis ("Prank-Star"), stood with the Kangaroos during the national anthem before the second Ashes Test in Liverpool. He was arrested on suspicion of fraud offenses. Kangaroos player Cameron Munster initially allowed him to stand nearby, only realizing the… pic.twitter.com/bcVS0Kadf7 — anreads (@newyorktaxcon) November 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)