Aftermath of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 will take on Monday Night RAW, with the likes of CM Punk, AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, and LA Knight all expected to make appearances. The Monday Night Raw episode will be held at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and for viewers in India, the WWE Raw live streaming will be available on Tuesday, December 2, starting at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Netflix is the platform to tune in to for those in India looking for an online viewing option to watch WWE live streaming, but it will require a subscription. Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have any live telecast available of WWE RAW as there is no official broadcast partner here. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Results: Rhea Ripley's Team, The Vision Win WarGames Matches; Liv Morgan Helps Dominik Mysterio Beat John Cena to Reclaim IC Title and Other Exciting Highlights

WWE Raw Live Streaming

Which team will leave #WWERaw with the World Tag Team Titles? 🔥 AJ Styles & Dragon Lee 🔥 The New Day Tune in TOMORROW at 6:30 AM (IST) on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/OSkrHBeq1M — WWE India (@WWEIndia) December 1, 2025

