In the final WWE SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event, expect Undisputed Champions Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley to make their appearance on Friday, December 12. The WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and will start at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 13. Unfortunately, fans in India won't be able to watch WWE SmackDown live streaming online due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE SmackDown live streaming online on Netflix, but at the cost of a subscription fee. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming

Announced for WWE SmackDown tonight: • Cody Rhodes appears • Ilja Dragunov vs. Ciampa (U.S. Title match) • Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend • Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PGKYYz91FK — J O H N (@RomanEra0) December 12, 2025

