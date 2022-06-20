International Olympic Day 2022 is here! On that account, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the theme of peace and togetherness with their social media users. It also revealed the hashtags that can be used on Olympic Day 2022 that will be celebrated worldwide on June 23, Thursday.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

June 23 is Olympic Day. The day the world gets moving. The Olympics celebrate the power of sport to bring people together in peace. Whatever peace means to you and however you choose to move, let's do it together. Tag us and use the hashtags #OlympicDay and #MoveForPeace. pic.twitter.com/haP8sjRDGR — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 20, 2022

