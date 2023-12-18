Behind Maninder Singh’s raids, and team defense, Bengal Warriors top the PKL season 10 ranking, while UP Yoddhas are eighth in the standing having played one less game than the Bengal Warriors. Yoddhas will look to cut the lead as they play in the Pune Leg of the tournament. Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023 will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023 live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Bengal Warriors on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023

