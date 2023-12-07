Having gotten off to a dream start with three wins this season, Gujarat Giants would aim at keeping up the momentum when they lock horns against Patna Pirates on December 7. The match will be played at The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad and it will get underway at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 has Star Sports as its official broadcast partner and the live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. PKL 2023: Patna Pirates Beat Telugu Titans 50–28 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

Gujarat Giants target 4️⃣ out of 4️⃣ wins at 🏠 But the formidable Patna Pirates stand in their way 🏴‍☠️ Watch #GGvPAT LIVE on the Star Sports Network and for free on the Disney+ hotstar mobile app 📲#ProKabaddi #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #PKLSeason10 pic.twitter.com/wcZOrdp8Sv — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 7, 2023

