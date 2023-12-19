Haryana Steelers won their only other game at the stadium in Pro Kabaddi League 2023, defeating the home side Puneri Paltan. High on confidence the Steelers will be looking to topple the Gujarat Giants challenge. Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023 will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2023-24 matches. Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2023 will be telecasted on Star Sports network channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants live-streaming. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Haryana Steelers on Top, Telugu Titans Remain in Bottom Spot With No Wins in Five Matches.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Live on Star Sports

