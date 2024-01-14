Haryana Steelers will clash swords with Tamil Thalaivas in what is expected to be an thrilling encounter in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 on Sunday, January 14. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and it starts at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of the Pro Kabaddi League is Star Sports and the live telecast of this match will be available on the Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar will provide Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming online. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live.

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Steelers’ tactics, or the Thalaivas’ resurgence, which factor will prove to be decisive in this all-important clash? ⚔️ Get all the updates from this match only on https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or download the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📲 pic.twitter.com/PJkROSFh0d — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 14, 2024

