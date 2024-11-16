Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Free Online: How to Watch Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 11 Match on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast

Bengal Warriorz have 10 wins, while Tamil Thalaivas have three in the 14 PKL matches these two sides have played against each other. Scroll down to get live streaming and TV telecast details.

    Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas (Photo Credit: X/@ProKabaddi)
    Socially Team Latestly| Nov 16, 2024 07:45 PM IST

    After suffering a defeat against Patna Pirates in their last Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 match, Bengal Warriorz will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas. The Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium and will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 16. The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, wherein a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Manjeet Shines as U Mumba Fend Off Tamil Thalaivas’ Charge, Secure Impressive 35-32 Win.

    Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Live Streaming Online

     

    Bengaluru Bulls vs. Tamil Thalaivas (Photo Credit: X/@ProKabaddi)
    After suffering a defeat against Patna Pirates in their last Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 match, Bengal Warriorz will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas. The Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas will be held at Noida Indoor Stadium and will start at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 16. The official broadcaster for PKL 11 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for Bengal Warriorz vs Tamil Thalaivas match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, wherein a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Manjeet Shines as U Mumba Fend Off Tamil Thalaivas’ Charge, Secure Impressive 35-32 Win.

