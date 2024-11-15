Noida, Nov 14: Former winners U Mumba survived a late scare but eventually prevailed over the Tamil Thalaivas as they secured a 35-32 victory in a Season 11 clash in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. It was Manjeet who led the raiding department, scoring 10 points, including eight raid points, for his team alongside Ajit Chouhan’s eight raid points that ensured that U Mumbai quelled the challenge posed by the Thalaivas. The first half of the clash saw a dominant performance from U Mumba. In the 6th minute, U Mumba executed a successful All Out, taking out all of the Tamil Thalaivas players on the mat. PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal Joins Elite List of Pro Kabaddi League Raiders As Jaipur Pink Panthers Overcome UP Yoddhas Challenge.

This gave the Sunil Kumar-led team a significant advantage early in the game as their aggressive and effective play allowed them to take control of the match in the opening period. U Mumba continued to apply pressure throughout the half. In the 18th minute, U Mumba's Ajit Chouhan pulled off a Super Raid, taking out two Tamil Thalaivas defenders. This allowed U Mumba to further extend their lead. By the end of the first half, the score stood at 23-12 in favour of U Mumba, giving them a substantial advantage.

The second half saw U Mumba maintain their lead and control of the match, extending it to 10 points with five minutes remaining in the game. It took Sachin Tanwar 24 minutes in the match to score his first point of the match, taking out U Mumba's Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. Ajit Chouhan and Manjeet worked in tandem to continue the U Mumba’s dominance in the second half. The Tamil Thalaivas did not have an answer for any of U Mumba’s moves, who were outclassed in every aspect of the game. The two premier raiders – Narender Kandola and Sachin Tanwar – were not in their usual form as they failed to earn any points throughout the match. PKL 2024: All-Round Team Effort Helps U Mumba Seal Win Over Dabang Delhi KC.

It took Sachin 24 minutes to score his first point in the game, and he finished with With the match coming to an end, the Thalaivas’ Moein Shafaghi turned to a raider in this game and earned a Super Raid to get Sunil Kumar, Sombir, and Manjeet to inflict the All Out on U Mumba. But it was a little too late in the match as U Mumba went on to secure a close three-point win.

