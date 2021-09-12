Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen suffered a collision during the Italian Grand Prix 2021 at Monza. Both of them were eventually out of the race after the collision happened at Turn 2.

LAP 26/53 Hamilton and Verstappen collide at Turn 2! They are both out of the race #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/6uuh7NhfZ4 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

Watch Video

Max Verstappen has to sometimes use his head man. He wasn't gonna make that corner ahead of Lewis Hamilton. I'll be surprised if there are people out here who will defend this. Costly and stupid mistake.#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/tEkfNw8l7k — The GLikeCoop 💙 (@ItsKingWanga) September 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)