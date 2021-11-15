Lewis Hamilton registered one of the greatest victories at Brazilian Grand Pix 2021 on Saturday and passed title rival Max Verstappen to claim a sensational win with 12 laps to go in Sao Paolo. He fought back from 10th place to first, having teared across Verstappen to reduce his overall lead to 14 points with three more races to go. The Formula 1 driver took to social media to express his happiness after the win and put out a special post on Instagram. He will next feature in Qatar Grand Pix on November 19, 2021.

Check Out Lewis Hamilton's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

