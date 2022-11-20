Max Verstappen won a record making 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history. Verstappen stayed ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez at the start and was never seriously challenged after that on his way to the win.

His 15th(!) win of the year 💪@Max33Verstappen caps an outstanding season with a lights to flag victory in AbuDhabi! #AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Nh1Y9LLjn5 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2022

