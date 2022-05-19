German boxer Musa Yamak passed away mid-way during a fight due to a heart attack. The 38-year-old collapsed in the ring in Munich on Saturday while facing Uganda's Hamza Wandera. The fighter collapsed before the start of the third round. Yamak had taken a big hit from Wandera in the second round, after which he stumbled.

German boxer Musa Yamak collapsed in the ring during a fight suffering from heart arrest. He died in the ring. RIP 💐 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uc1pUn0wei — Jamal Laib (@DjamelLaib7) May 19, 2022

Video

Turkish-German boxer Musa Yamak, 38, died of a heart attack during a fight that was being broadcast live. Join for more: @TheCovidTruthNet pic.twitter.com/4HJz2YYmVl — Trumplican Warrior! (@roy52_richie) May 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)