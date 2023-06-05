Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have threatened to quit their Railways jobs if it would stop them from achieving justice. On Monday, reports emerged that she and the other wrestlers participating in the protest against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have pulled out and returned to their railways jobs. Sakshi in a subsequent tweet had claimed that it was not the case. The top wrestlers stated that job is a small thing when their lives are at stake. They wrote, "If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job." Wrestlers' Protest: Grapplers Resume Duties With Railways, Sakshi Malik Refutes Reports of Withdrawing From Protest.

Sakshi Malik Threatens to Quit Railways Job

हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं. हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है. अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023

Bajrang Punia Too Echoes Same Sentiment

हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं. हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है. अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

Vinesh Phogat Shows Her Support

हमारे मेडलों को 15-15 रुपए के बताने वाले अब हमारी नौकरी के पीछे पड़ गये हैं. हमारी ज़िंदगी दांव पर लगी हुई है, उसके आगे नौकरी तो बहुत छोटी चीज़ है. अगर नौकरी इंसाफ़ के रास्ते में बाधा बनती दिखी तो उसको त्यागने में हम दस सेकेंड का वक्त भी नहीं लगाएँगे. नौकरी का डर मत दिखाइए. — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 5, 2023

