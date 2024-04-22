While NBA playoffs 2024 are underway, the league has shortlisted the top three candidates in each category for the individual awards. Nikola Jokic is again in the MVP race for his performance during the 2023-24 regular season. Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous Alexander are the other two candidates in the category. The OKC star is also in the Clutch Player of the Season category with Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan. French sensation and first-round pick Victor Wembanyama leads the race in the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award. Check out the complete list below. NBA Playoffs 2024: LA Clippers Down Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics Criuse to Easy Win against Miami Heat in Game 1 of Postseason Series.

NBA Releases List of Candidates for 2023-24 Regular Season Awards

Complete list of 2023-24 awards finalists pic.twitter.com/ao7xOdZpwg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 21, 2024

