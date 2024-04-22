NBA playoffs 2024 games enter day two of the postseason. In round one matchups, the best team of the season Boston Celtics took game 1 against the Miami Heat with ease. Jayson Tatum finished the game with a triple-double (23 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) to lead the Celtics to a 114-94 win over the Miami side. Top sie from the West – Oklahoma City Thunders needed clutch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to register a 94-92 win against New Orleans Pelicans. Also from the West, the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in game 1. Paul George (22 points) and James Harden (28 points) overpowered Doncic’s 33-point game performance to win the game by 109-97 scoreline. Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks also see off Indiana Pacers as Damian Lillard poured in 35 points to win the game by a 109-94 scoreline. Toronto Raptors Player Jontay Porter Banned for Life From NBA For Violating League's Gambling Rules.

NBA Playoffs 2024 Game 1 Results

BOS, LAC, MIL, and OKC all take Game 1 at home! The #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel continues Monday on TNT & NBA TV. pic.twitter.com/UaatlvcjX4 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2024

