Neeraj Chopa, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain and other athletes received a warm welcome as they returned home from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Fans had gathered outside Delhi’s IGI airport to welcome the Olympians. Some the of the athletes had returned earlier while few stayed back for the closing ceremony. Neeraj, who became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field at the Olympics, was saw fans cheering for him at the airport.

Welcome Back, Champ!

That's the great Grand entry of #India's first track & field #Olympics Champion #NeerajChopra Welcome home son of #India What crazy scenes here at IGI airport pic.twitter.com/B3jR3FL54p — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 9, 2021

A Grand Welcome!

Touchdown Home!

Hockey Champs!

That's Indian Hockey team that just arrived in #India from #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/FEir2wNqlS — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 9, 2021

Aiming High!

I'll prepare even better for 2024 & win medal for the country. Disheartened that I missed the bronze. But I'm happy that people gave me so much love. I hope that they continue to shower their love. I'll celebrate after 2024 #Olympics: Wrestler Deepak Punia upon returning to India pic.twitter.com/lxx6YdHlgu — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)