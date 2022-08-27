Abhinav Bindra lauded Neeraj Chopra and congratulated him for winning the Diamond League title on Saturday, August 27. Chopra scripted yet another record by becoming the first Indian to have ever achieved this feat and he did so in emphatic fashion, registering a massive throw of 89.08m in his first attempt. Taking to Twitter, Bindra, a fellow Olympic gold medallist like Chopra, lauded the young javelin throw star.

Abhinav Bindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra:

Wonderful to watch @Neeraj_chopra1 in action in Lausanne. Many many Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/mexPpHIMM7 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 26, 2022

