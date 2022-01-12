Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been added to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj.

NEWS - Jayant Yadav & Navdeep Saini added to ODI squad for series against South Africa. More details here - https://t.co/NerGGcODWQ #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/d14T9j3PgJ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2022

