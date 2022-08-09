Nikhat Zareen, the gold medalist in Women's Boxing Event at Commonwealth Games 2022, stressed that she felt honoured to be the flagbearer for India in during the closing ceremony of Birmingham CWG 2022. Sharath Kamal, another gold medalist for India in Table Tennis Event walked with Indian flag along side Nikhat Zareen in the closing ceremony in Alexander Stadium. Zareen took to twitter to express her gratitude for all the support from her country and fans.

Check the Tweet:

It was an incredible honor for me to be India's flag- bearer at the closing ceremony of the CWG 2022 . It fills me with pride everytime. A fitting end to a marvellous campaign by #TeamIndia ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P3yGj7L1Hp — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)