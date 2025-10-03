India continue their good run in the ongoing World Para-Athletics Championships 2025 as Nishad Kumar secured a gold medal in the men's high jump T47 event. Nishad recorded a personal best jump of 2.14M to win the gold medal. He has won silver medal twice in the past in the Paralympics but this time he secured the world champion title in front of his home audience. Simran Sharma Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100m T12 Event at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Clocks Personal Best Timing of 11.95 Seconds.

Nishad Kumar Wins Gold Medal in Men's High Jump T47 Event

From Asian Champion to World Champion👑 TOPS athlete Nishad Kumar becomes the WORLD CHAMPION in Men’s High Jump T47 at the #WorldParaAthletics2025. With sensational jumps of 2.10m & 2.14m, he not only clinched GOLD but also broke his own ASIAN RECORD twice! 🥇This one's special… pic.twitter.com/YXps4r0Xjz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2025

