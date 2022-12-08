Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC have announced the departure of their head coach Marco Balbul. The Israeli manager joined NorthEast at the start of the season. However, under him, the Highlanders made the worst start in their history. They lost all of their eight matches in the ongoing ISL 2022-23 season. With 0 points, NorthEast are currently at the bottom position of the ISL table. The decision. As a result, Marco Balbul has now lost his job. NorthEast United will play Chennaiyin FC in their next outing. Jamshedpur FC Announce Signing of Former Chennaiyin Midfielder Rafael Crivellaro.

NorthEast United Football Club have parted ways with Head Coach Marco Balbul. The Club would like to wish him the best for his future endeavours.#NEUFC #StrongerAsOne #8States1United pic.twitter.com/W8NIqFwKEc — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 8, 2022

