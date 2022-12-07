Defending Indian Super League Shield champions Jamshedpur FC have roped in veteran Brazilian attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro on a season-long deal. Jamshedpur have got a very tough start to their title defence. They are currently struggling in the tenth place with four points from eight matches. Aidy Boothroyd's team have picked up only one win so far. they have been very in from goal throughout the season. Crivellaro's signing will surely give them a much-needed boost. ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2022-23 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs JFC Match in Indian Super League 9 on TV and Online.

Jamshedpur FC Revealed Rafael Crivellaro

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)