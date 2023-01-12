Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal suffered a sore right shoulder making him unavailable for the IND vs SL 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Indian captain Rohit Sharma revealed during the toss that Chahal put in a dive in the last game which caused the injury. Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been included in the line-up. India meanwhile lost the toss and are currently fielding. Team India Celebrate Rahul Dravid’s Birthday After Arrival in Kolkata Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Yuzevndra Chahal Unavailable With Sore Right Shoulder

Note - Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder.#INDvSL #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2023

