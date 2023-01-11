The Indian team members celebrated Rahul Dravid's birthday as they arrived in Kolkata ahead of the second ODI against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue arrived in the City of Joy and later, head coach Rahul Dravid was seen cutting a cake to celebrate his 50th birthday as he was being cheered on and applauded by the team members. India take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, January 12. Rahul Dravid Turns 50: BCCI Sends Birthday Wishes to Indian Cricket Team Head Coach.

Rahul Dravid Celebrates Birthday With Team India Members in Kolkata:

Touchdown Kolkata 📍 A special birthday celebration here for #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid 😃🎂#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/FbLvxbYWuN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2023

