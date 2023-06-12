23-time Grand Slam Winner, Novaj Djokovic expressed thankfulness to football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud, and, Kylian Mbappe, for attending the French Open 2023 final match. The Serbian tennis player in his victory speech thanked each of the footballers for attending his match. “Last but not least, I want to thank [the] football stars for being here. Giroud, Ibra, Mbappe, Tom Brady. I want to thank everybody for coming out and supporting. I hope you guys enjoyed. I'm sorry if I missed somebody but it's a great honor to have incredible football and sports stars," Djokovic expressed. Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on Record 23rd Grand Slam Win; Spanish Tennis Legend Writes '23 Is a Number..Impossible To Think About'.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)